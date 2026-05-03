Nasrapur Rape & Murder: Bandh In Bhor & Rajgad Tehsils Today; Viral Poster Urges Protest Across Pune | Sourced

Pune: A shutdown has been called in Bhor and Rajgad tehsils in Pune District on Sunday (3rd May 2026) as anger grows over the rape and murder of a four-year-old girl in Nasrapur village in the Pune district. A poster urging a complete bandh has gone viral on social media.

It calls on traders, shopkeepers, and citizens to shut down all activities and unite in protest, demanding justice for the child and strict punishment for the accused.

The call for the shutdown comes amid rising public outrage across the region. Villagers have appealed for full participation and cooperation to make the protest successful. The message also carries strong slogans, including demands for the death penalty for the accused, reflecting the intensity of public sentiment.

The accused, identified as Bhimrao Kamble, a 65-year-old daily wage labourer from Nasrapur, was arrested on Saturday (2nd May). Police records and statements from political leaders suggest he has a criminal background and was previously jailed in cases involving sexual offences against minors.

He was produced before a judicial magistrate first-class court and has been remanded to police custody until 7th May.

Child Was Raped & Murdered…

The crime took place on Friday (1st May), when the victim, who was visiting her grandmother for the holidays, went missing while playing near her house. CCTV footage later showed the accused leading the child towards a cattle shed, reportedly luring her with the promise of showing a calf.

Investigators believe the child was sexually assaulted inside the shed and then killed after being struck on the head with a stone. The accused allegedly hid the body under a pile of cow dung. The family found her later that evening after an extensive search.

Protests By Villagers, CM Assures Action…

The incident triggered immediate unrest in the area. Hundreds of villagers gathered outside the Rajgad police station and blocked the Pune-Satara highway for several hours on Friday night. On 2nd May, Nasrapur observed a complete shutdown, with shops and schools remaining closed. Police had to deploy additional forces to control the situation and ensure the safe transfer of the accused to court.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed that the case be tried in a fast-track court. The state will appoint a special public prosecutor to ensure a speedy trial. An FIR has been registered under sections related to murder and rape, along with provisions of the POCSO Act.

Authorities said forensic teams have completed their inspection of the crime scene. Police are continuing their investigation and questioning the accused to gather more details and check for any possible accomplices. The case remains under close watch as demands for swift justice continue to grow across Maharashtra.