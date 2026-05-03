Nasrapur Rape & Murder: As Anger Over Toddler’s Brutal Killing Mounts, Former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Comes Up With A Suggestion

Anil Deshmukh | FPJ

Pune: A wave of anger has gripped the Pune district following the brutal assault and murder of a three-and-a-half-year-old girl in Nasrapur village of Bhor tehsil. The horrific nature of the crime has led to massive public protests and a call for stricter legal action against such offenders.

The young victim was allegedly attacked and killed by a 65-year-old man. In a shocking act of cruelty, the perpetrator used a stone to bludgeon the child before burying her body under a pile of cow dung. The Rajgad police have arrested the suspect and filed charges under the POCSO Act. He will remain in police custody until May 7.

This incident has caused deep unrest among local residents. Villagers held a major protest on the Pune-Satara highway on Friday night to demand justice. This was followed by a protest march and a complete shutdown of the area on Saturday. Reports indicate that the accused had been charged with similar crimes twice before but was released on bail due to a lack of evidence.

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh expressed his deep sorrow and anger over the tragedy. He stated that such a shameful act occurring on Maharashtra Day is a dark stain on the state. Deshmukh also pointed out another similar case in Chakan, where a toddler was murdered. He questioned whether criminals in the state still fear the law.

Deshmukh highlighted the “Shakti Act” as a solution to prevent such perversion. He explained that this law was passed by both houses of the state legislature during his time as home minister. The Act includes a provision to sentence criminals to death within 21 days. However, the law is currently pending final approval from the central government.

Deshmukh Criticises State & Centre For Delay…

The Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) leader criticised both the state and central governments for the delay. He claimed that political finger-pointing is wasting precious time while crimes against women and children increase.

Deshmukh argued that if the Shakti Act were in force today, the Nasrapur attacker would have faced the death penalty within three weeks.

To ensure immediate justice, Deshmukh demanded that the cases in Nasrapur and Chakan be tried in fast-track courts. He urged the government to stop seeking political credit and focus on implementing the Shakti Act urgently. He concluded that the current administration must create a solid mechanism to protect children from such monsters.

What Is The Shakti Act?

The Shakti Act, formally called the Maharashtra Shakti Criminal Laws (Amendment) Act, is a proposed law by the Government of Maharashtra to ensure stricter and faster punishment for crimes against women and children.

It includes provisions like the death penalty for heinous rape, completing investigations within 15 days and trials within 30 days, and penalties for false complaints and online abuse. It also holds police accountable for delays.

Passed in 2020, it is yet to be implemented pending approval from the President of India due to possible conflicts with existing central laws.