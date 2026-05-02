Nasrapur Rape & Murder: Accused Remanded To Police Custody Till May 7 | Video Screengrab

The accused in the brutal Nasrapur rape and murder case has been remanded to police custody till May 7. He was arrested by the Pune Rural Police after a CCTV footage from a private residence captured him with the victim.

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Speaking to the media, Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill said, "The accused has a criminal history, with cases registered against him in 1998 and 2015. He was subsequently acquitted in both instances. He is a labourer and typically wanders around the village and occasionally takes up jobs."

He added that a chargesheet in this case will be filed within 15 days and the trial will be held in a fast-track court.

According to information received, the four-year-old victim had come to stay at her grandmother's house for the holidays. On the day of the incident, the accused allegedly lured the girl to a cowshed on the pretext of showing her a calf.

There, he is suspected of having sexually assaulted her and killed her by crushing her with a stone in an attempt to conceal his identity. Later, in an attempt to hide the crime, the accused reportedly buried the child's body under a heap of cow dung inside the shed.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the case will be taken up in a fast-track court. "The incident that occurred in Pune is highly condemnable and is tragic. A three or three-and-a-half-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and murdered by a 65-year-old man. The accused has been arrested. The people are angry following this incident. I assure you to take up the case in a fast-track court. I would like to request the High Court to give us a special public prosecutor, and we will demand capital punishment in the court," the CM said. He urged Opposition parties to refrain from politics over the incident and said, "It is insensitive. There is nothing worse than doing politics over such an incident."