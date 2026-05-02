Nasrapur Rape & Murder Accused Caught On Camera Leading Victim To Cowshed - WATCH VIDEO | Video Screengrab

The rape and murder of a four-year-old girl in Nasrapur village of Bhor taluka, Pune district, has shocked the state. The accused has been caught on camera leading the victim to a cowshed at around 3:12pm on Friday.

According to information received, the girl had come to stay at her grandmother's house for the holidays. On the day of the incident, the accused allegedly lured the girl to a cowshed on the pretext of showing her a calf.

There, he is suspected of having sexually assaulted her and killed her by crushing her with a stone in an attempt to conceal his identity. Later, in an attempt to hide the crime, the accused reportedly buried the child's body under a heap of cow dung inside the shed.

The incident came to light when the girl went missing in the afternoon and her family began a frantic search. Her body was discovered during the search operation.

CCTV footage from the area reportedly showed the accused taking the child along, which helped police identify and detain him.

The accused has been identified as Bhimrao Kamble, a 65-year-old labourer with a criminal background.

"The accused has a criminal history, with cases registered against him in 1998 and 2015. He was subsequently acquitted in both instances. He is a labourer and typically wanders around the village and occasionally takes up jobs," Pune (Rural) Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill told reporters.

He added that a chargesheet will be filed within 15 days and the trial will be held in a fast-track court.