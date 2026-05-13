Nasrapur Child Death Case: Three Boys’ Statements May Become Key Evidence, Accused’s Custody Extended | Sourced

Pune: Pune Rural Police have recorded the statements of three boys who allegedly saw the accused Bhimrao Kamble (65) with the three-year-old girl shortly before she was found dead in a cowshed in Nasrapur on May 1.

The boys, aged between 10 and 11 years, were identified after police examined CCTV footage from the area near the crime scene. According to investigators, the children live in the same lane as the victim’s grandmother and were playing near her house on the day of the incident.

Police said Kamble allegedly shouted at the boys and chased them away while taking the girl towards the cowshed. The children later followed him and threw stones at the roof of the cowshed. Kamble allegedly reacted by throwing bricks at them and asking them to leave, after which the boys went away.

Investigators believe the boys' statements could become important evidence in the case. Police have so far recorded statements from 32 witnesses during the investigation.

Meanwhile, a Pune court on Tuesday extended Kamble’s police custody till May 14. During the hearing, the prosecution informed the court that the postmortem report showed injuries on the victim’s body caused by a hard object. However, the accused allegedly failed to give satisfactory answers when questioned about it.

Police also told the court that CCTV footage showed an object and a bundle in the accused’s hand while he was taking the child towards the cowshed. Investigators are trying to trace where the items were purchased. The prosecution claimed the accused was not fully cooperating and was giving vague answers during questioning.

Additional CCTV footage from areas around the crime scene has also been collected and is being examined for further clues. Police are also probing whether anyone else was involved in the incident.

Kamble, a daily wage worker from Bhor, was arrested on the evening of May 1 after the girl was found dead inside the cowshed. Police said he had taken the child there on the pretext of showing her a newborn calf.