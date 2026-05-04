Nasrapur Case Accused Bhimrao Kamble Was Held For Sexually Assaulting His Cousin's 17-Year-Old Daughter In 2015 | Sourced

Bhimrao Kamble, the 65-year-old accused in the Nasrapur rape and murder case, was also accused of sexually assaulting his cousin's 17-year-old daughter in 2015. However, the court held that the prosecution failed to prove the charges against him, and hence he was acquitted in 2019.

In this case, the victim was his neighbour. In her complaint, she had said that Kamble had tried to sexually assault her in his house when she entered to help him start the television at his request. She said that he even tried to threaten her with a sickle.

However, the court acquitted him in 2019, observing that the prosecution failed to prove the crime beyond a reasonable doubt. The court noted that it was difficult to solely rely on the victim's testimony, as statements by her, her mother, and her aunt, who were witnesses in the case, had inconsistencies.

The court observed that it was difficult to believe that Kamble, who is a father of six girls and a boy, would commit such an act with the victim in such a way and at such a place, where houses and fields of relatives were located nearby.

Reportedly, Kamble was also accused of molestation in 1998. However, he was acquitted in that case too.

Meanwhile, in the current case, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the matter amid massive outrage over the brutal crime.

"An SIT comprising six police officers, including two women, has been set up. We will add more officers and personnel depending on the course of the investigation. The team will thoroughly probe the case," a police officer said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured that the government will push for the death penalty for the accused, asserting that the state will fast-track the trial to ensure justice in "record time".