Nashrapur Rape-Murder Case: Eknath Shinde, Supriya Sule & Others React As Court Awards Death Penalty To Accused In 3-Year-Old Girl’s Murder Case

Nashrapur Rape-Murder Case: Eknath Shinde, Supriya Sule React As Court Awards Death Penalty To Accused In 3-Year-Old Girl’s Murder Case |

Pune: The death sentence awarded to the accused in the Nashrapur rape and murder case of a 3-year-old girl has drawn strong reactions from political leaders across Maharashtra, with leaders welcoming the verdict and calling it a strong message against crimes targeting women and children.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the court’s decision has restored people’s faith in the justice system and sent a clear warning to those committing such brutal crimes. He also praised the police investigation, saying the evidence presented before the court played an important role in securing the punishment.

Shinde said, “This is a rule of law and criminals will not get any protection here. Today, the court has awarded the death sentence to the accused in the Nashrapur minor girl rape and murder case. This verdict has delivered justice and has sent a clear warning to those who commit atrocities against women and girls.”

He further said that the case was among the rarest of rare crimes and appreciated the police for completing the investigation quickly and filing the chargesheet within two weeks. He added that the government remains committed to ensuring women’s safety through fast investigations, fast-track trials and strict punishment.

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Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar also welcomed the verdict, saying such inhuman acts have no place in society. She said the punishment reflects the seriousness of crimes against women and children and expressed confidence in the judicial system.

“The court’s verdict in this highly sensitive rape and murder case of a young girl from Nashrapur in Pune district strengthens our faith in the justice system. There is absolutely no place for such barbaric acts in society. Cruel crimes like rape and murder deserve no forgiveness,” Pawar said.

She added that the government will continue to take the strictest possible action against those involved in crimes against women and ensure the safety of women and children.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Supriya Sule also reacted to the verdict through a post on X. She said the accused deserved the death penalty and welcomed the court’s decision. “The Pune special court has sentenced the accused in the Nashrapur rape and murder case to death. The innocent child has finally received justice, and we welcome this verdict.”

She also thanked the investigating officers for conducting a strong investigation and presenting evidence before the court. Sule said such cases should be heard through fast-track courts and offenders should be punished without delay.

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Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Bhaskar Jadhav said the entire state expected the accused to receive the death penalty due to the brutality of the crime. He said merely announcing the punishment was not enough and stressed that such strict action should act as a deterrent for future offenders.

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Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi said death penalty should be given in such cases to ensure women’s safety. He said strict punishments would discourage people from committing such crimes.

The Nashrapur case had shocked Maharashtra after the 3-year-old girl was allegedly subjected to sexual assault and murder on May 1. The Pune Sessions Court, considering the severity of the crime, awarded the accused the death penalty. The verdict has been welcomed by the victim’s family, citizens and political leaders, who said justice has finally been delivered.