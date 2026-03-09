Nashik’s ‘Son Of Malegaon’ Dhiraj Jain Offers Farmhouse Shelter To 300 Indians Stranded In Dubai | Sourced

Nashik: The war-like situation triggered after the United States and Israel jointly targeted Iran has created difficulties across the world, with several international flights being cancelled. As a result, many Indians travelling by air have been stranded at different locations. In such a situation, an entrepreneur originally from Malegaon in Nashik district has extended a helping hand by opening his private farmhouse for Indians stranded in Dubai. The entrepreneur is Dhiraj Jain.

Due to the tense situation in the Gulf region, air travellers have been facing major difficulties. Dubai, a major transit hub and popular destination for Indian travellers, has witnessed several flight cancellations, leaving many passengers stranded. Jain learned that several Indians were struggling to find hotel accommodation and manage their stay.

Moved by their plight, he stepped forward to help fellow countrymen during the difficult period. Jain opened his private farmhouse to stranded Indians and arranged food and accommodation for them. Owing to his initiative, nearly 300 Indians have been able to stay there safely.

According to available information, Jain had posted an appeal on social media asking stranded Indians to contact him if they needed assistance. The response was overwhelming. During conversations with several travellers, he realised that many were facing financial difficulties and were unable to afford hotel stays.

Jain immediately invited them to his private farmhouse in Ajmani, where arrangements were made for their stay and meals. Transportation was also arranged from the airport or the locations where travellers were stranded, using his own vehicles.

For the past ten days, Jain has been continuously providing this service. His family has also joined him in the humanitarian effort. His wife Mamta, son Jainam, and daughter Jivika have been actively involved in taking care of the guests and ensuring their comfort.

Many of the travellers who stayed at the farmhouse expressed deep gratitude for the generosity shown by the Jain family. As flight services are gradually resuming, some of them have now been able to return to India.

Dhiraj Kantilal Jain originally hails from Vadner Khakurdi in Malegaon taluka of Nashik district. After completing his engineering education and working in Europe for a few years, he moved to Dubai and started his own real estate business there in 2016.

Through his NGO, Jainam Jivika Foundation, Jain has been actively involved in several social initiatives. His recent act of generosity towards stranded Indians has drawn widespread appreciation.