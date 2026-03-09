Angels Of Pune: Mission Parivartan Rehabilitates Juveniles Involved In Crime, Transforms Hundreds Of Lives | Sourced

Mission Parivartan, a unique social initiative that is aimed at rehabilitating juveniles involved in crime and empowering their families, is gradually transforming hundreds of lives in Pune. This mission is being jointly implemented by the social organisation Kala Krida Sahitya Shantidoot Parivar, led by its founder, Yogesh Jadhav, along with Anita Rathod, in collaboration with the Pune City Police.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Jadhav said the idea behind the programme came from a deep social concern for children who drift into crime at a young age. “Social sensitivity sometimes shakes the human emotional world and creates deep unrest. When that happens, the human mind breaks through rigid social beliefs to protect humanity. Mission Parivartan was born from that very thought that no child’s life should be permanently defined by one mistake,” he said.

According to him, many juveniles who fall into criminal activities do so without fully understanding the consequences. At an innocent age, children sometimes lose their way; they are not mature enough to realise they are walking down the wrong path. And when society closes its doors, these children sink deeper into crime. Mission Parivartan is our effort to reopen those doors and bring them back into the mainstream, said the founder.

The initiative was originally conceptualised by Ranjan Kumar Sharma, then Additional Commissioner of Police and currently Joint Commissioner of Police, Pune. It was launched in August 2023 initially in Zones 4 and 5 and later expanded across the city under the leadership of Amitesh Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Pune.

Jadhav emphasised that the initiative focuses on giving children productive opportunities that will help them succeed in life rather than punishment. “Our goal is simple: to take the mobile phones out of children’s hands and channel their concentration into constructive work. When they learn skills and start earning through their own efforts, their confidence grows and their mindset changes.”

The juveniles are provided with skill development training in activities such as tailoring, jewellery making, resin art and other market-oriented crafts. The organisation also helps them sell the products through exhibitions and corporate orders. “We don’t just train them; we also create a market for what they produce. When a child sells something made with their own hands, it builds dignity and self-respect,” Jadhav added.

Read Also Pune Municipal Corporation Commissioner To Present Draft Budget For 2026–27 Today

To date, the initiative has been implemented in 23 police stations in Pune, where around 700 juveniles have completed skill-development training and participated in product sales.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also took note of the initiative during a visit to Pune, where he reviewed the products prepared by the juveniles under Mission Parivartan and appreciated the efforts of Pune Police and the social organisation behind the project.

Mission Parivartan also focuses on women’s empowerment, particularly mothers and women from the families of these juveniles, as well as those who are in need. Nearly 5,000 to 7,000 women have received training through the programme in skills such as stitching and handicraft production. Among them, around 3,000 to 4,000 women have started small businesses or income-generating activities, making them financially independent.

“If we want lasting change in a child’s life, we must strengthen the family. That is why we train women as well, so they can become financially independent and support their children’s transformation,” Jadhav said.

The most encouraging outcome, according to the founder, is that over 1,000 children associated with the programme have not been involved in any criminal activity in the past two years.

Mission Parivartan is more than a training programme; it is a movement to rebuild broken childhoods. It stands as a strong belief that children who once strayed into crime can be rehabilitated and given a meaningful future. The initiative guides wandering footsteps back onto the right path and brings hidden talents to the forefront. It is now being seen as a model that could potentially be expanded across Maharashtra, offering hope for a safer and more inclusive society.