Nashik’s Busiest Junction Set for Major Overhaul as Dwarka Chowk Work Commences Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh Mela | Sourced

Nashik: Work has finally begun to ease the severe traffic congestion at Dwarka Chowk, one of the city’s busiest junctions, known as the crossroads of the Mumbai–Agra and Nashik–Pune highways. The construction of the underground passage has now started, marking a major step toward resolving the long-standing traffic bottleneck. This junction, long infamous as a major obstruction to smooth city traffic, is now expected to shed that negative reputation.



During the municipal election period, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, had announced via a social media post that the Central Government would provide ₹214 crore for the improvement of Dwarka Chowk. However, due to the model code of conduct, the tweet was immediately deleted. Now, as promised, the project has officially been initiated.

Considering the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, during which millions of devotees are expected to visit Nashik, the Central Government has taken swift action to give the project a concrete shape. With the current traffic situation already critical, authorities anticipated that the problem would intensify significantly in the coming period, prompting urgent implementation of the project.



Under the new development plan, Dwarka Chowk will be completely redesigned. The project includes the construction of a flyover, service roads, pedestrian facilities, grade separators, and an advanced traffic signal system. These improvements are expected to save travel time and fuel while significantly improving overall traffic efficiency and the smooth flow of vehicles.

Ban on Heavy Vehicles

As part of the redevelopment process, heavy vehicles have been banned from passing through Dwarka Chowk for the next three months. During this period, private vehicles and CityLink buses will also not be allowed through this junction.

Read Also Pune RTO Orders Employed Autorickshaw Permit Holders To Surrender Licences

Diversion routes:

From Nashik Road to Mumbai:

Heavy vehicles will be diverted via Sinnar Phata → Datta Mandir Signal → Fame Theatre Signal → Ravishankar Marg → Garware Point.

Towards Sinnar:

Pathardi Phata → Pathardi Village Chowk → Wadala Village Chowk → Ravishankar Marg.

From Pune to Nashik and Trimbakeshwar:

Sinnar Phata → Wadala Village → Kalanagar Signal → Lekhanagar → Indiranagar Tunnel → Thakkar Bazaar.

From Nashik towards Sinnar or Pune:

Gadkari Signal → Mumbai Naka Circle → Indiranagar Jogging Track Road → Ravishankar Marg.

CityLink bus routes:

Shalimar → Khadkali Signal → Sarda Circle → Wadala Naka → Ashoka Signal → Fame Theatre Signal.

These traffic diversions will be in effect from 30 January to 29 April.