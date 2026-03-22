Nashik ZP Spelling And Maths Bee Winners Visit Delhi Under ‘Dnyanyatri’ Initiative | Sourced

Nashik: Under the 'Dnyanyatri' educational tour initiative conceptualised and implemented by Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar, a tour to Delhi was organised for 15 student winners of the 'Zilla Parishad President's Cup' Spelling Bee and Maths Bee competitions. These students, hailing from grades 5 through 8, experienced air travel for the very first time and visited sites of national significance, such as Parliament House, Rashtrapati Bhavan, India Gate, and Rajghat. This tour provided a significant boost to the personality development and self-confidence of these students from rural backgrounds.

Tour Structure

A total of 15 students, comprising 12 winners from the Spelling Bee competition and 3 winners from the Maths Bee competition, participated in this tour. The tour was organised under the guidance of Education Officer Shailata Samleti. The students were flown from Ozar (Nashik) Airport to Delhi. This journey proved to be an inspiring experience for these students from rural areas.

Day One: Visits to Historical Sites

On the first day of the tour, the students visited Rajghat, Kisan Ghat, India Gate, and the National War Memorial. They paid homage to the martyred soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation. At these locations, the students interacted with tourists visiting from Ireland and enthusiastically shared their experiences regarding their first-ever air journey. This interaction helped enhance their communication skills.

Day Two: Visit to Parliament House

On the second day, the students visited Parliament House (Sansad Bhavan), the very heart of Indian democracy. They had the opportunity to witness the live proceedings of the Budget Session. Members of Parliament (MPs) Rajabhau Waje and Bhaskar Bhagare provided the students with detailed information regarding the history of Parliament House, the Constitution House (the Old Parliament Building), and the Central Hall. The students were informed about the discussions and the adoption of the Indian Constitution that took place in the Central Hall.

During this visit, the students had the opportunity to meet the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav; the Minister of State for Youth Welfare and Sports, Raksha Khadse; and Members of Parliament Supriya Sule, Dr Amol Kolhe, Nilesh Lanke, Shobhatai Bachhav, and Smita Wagh. By interacting with these leaders, the students gained firsthand insight into the functioning of the government.

Rashtrapati Bhavan

On the third day, the students visited Rashtrapati Bhavan. They learned about its magnificent architecture and administrative operations. Information was provided regarding the President's Residence, the Durbar Hall (the venue for conferring national awards), the Ashoka Hall (used for formal ceremonies involving foreign dignitaries), the Banquet Hall (for state banquets), and the Marble Hall.

Subsequently, at Shastri Bhavan, they met Anandrao Patil, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Education. He interacted with the students and enquired about their future aspirations. He also provided information regarding the changes being introduced in school education under the New Education Policy.

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Guidance and Assistance

Throughout the tour, the students received full support and cooperation from their teachers, Dipali Shelar and Devendra Patil; Chief Minister's Fellow Vitthal Sonune; and personal assistant Somnath Waje. This tour gave a new impetus to the personality development and self-confidence of the students hailing from rural areas.

Omkar Pawar, the Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad, stated, “Students from rural areas possess immense potential. If provided with the right opportunities and guidance, they can excel at the national level. 'Dnyanyatri' is not merely a sightseeing tour; it is a significant milestone in the personality development of these students. It will boost their self-confidence and inspire them in their future academic journeys.”