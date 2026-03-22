Pune Municipal Corporation Keeps Civic Centres Open Daily Till March 31 For Property Tax Payments | Sourced

Pune: In a bid to manage the year-end rush for property tax payments, the Pune Municipal Corporation has announced extended operations at all Civic Facility Centres (CFCs) across the city. These centres will remain open not only on weekdays but also on public holidays until March 31, 2026.

With the financial year 2025–26 drawing to a close, a significant number of citizens are visiting CFCs to complete their pending property tax payments. To streamline the process and avoid last-minute inconvenience, the civic body has ensured uninterrupted services during this crucial period.

According to the schedule, all CFCs will function from 9:45 am to 4:00 pm until March 29, 2026. On the final two days, March 30 and 31, the centres will operate with extended hours from 9:45 am to 8:00 pm to accommodate the increased footfall.

The civic authorities have urged citizens who have not yet cleared their dues to make payments within the stipulated timeframe. Officials from the Taxation and Tax Collection Department have warned that strict action would be taken if a person fails to pay taxes.

The move is expected to provide much-needed relief to taxpayers and ensure smoother revenue collection for the civic body before the financial year ends.