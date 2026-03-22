Pune Municipal Corporation Introduces ‘One Project–One Tender’ Policy To Speed Up Civic Works | Sourced

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has launched a ‘One Project–One Tender’ policy, which will simplify the execution of civic infrastructure projects and will reduce delays caused by fragmented tendering methods.

The directive, issued by Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, states that all projects under the Building Construction Department be carried out through a single comprehensive tender rather than multiple phased contracts.

Previously, all large projects, including the construction of schools, hospitals, crematoriums, theatres, markets, and municipal buildings, were carried out through separate tenders issued at different stages. Officials observed that this method often results in delays, inconsistencies in execution, and higher costs.

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With the new system, a detailed estimate covering the entire project lifecycle will be created at the beginning. This estimate will obtain both administrative and technical approvals at the same time, after which a single tender will be released for complete execution.

Officials stated that the unified tendering process will promote better coordination, minimise work duplication, and establish clear accountability with one contractor for the entire project. This system is adopted to enhance the construction quality and to ensure projects are completed within the set timelines.

Moreover, the PMC has mandated that the total project cost must be approved by the General Body through the Standing Committee, in accordance with the provisions of the Maharashtra Municipal Act.

To prevent funding delays, the administration has also implemented a system to allocate and lock funds annually in the municipal budget for approved projects. This measure aims to guarantee uninterrupted execution and timely completion.