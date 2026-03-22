Hygiene Gone Too Far? Pune Man Attacked For Not Using Napkin At Gym Near Balewadi

Bavdhan Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In what could be called a “need of hygiene gone wrong", a late-night argument over not using a napkin at a gym in the Mhalunge area near Balewadi in Pune District escalated into a violent assault, leaving a young man injured.

The incident took place around 11:30 pm on Thursday (19th March) in the parking lot of VTP BelAir Housing Society. The injured has been identified as Vaibhav Pradeep Litoria (28), a resident of Mhalunge village.

According to police reports, what began as a disagreement over basic gym hygiene quickly spiralled out of control. The accused, identified as Vivek Bharambe, and his accomplice (currently full details unknown) allegedly held a grudge after the argument inside the gym.

Later that night, they intercepted complainant Litoria in the parking lot. The situation, which could have ended with a reminder about cleanliness, instead turned into a physical assault. The accused allegedly beat him with kicks and punches and then attacked him with a sharp weapon.

Litoria sustained injuries to his forehead and below his lips. He later approached Bavdhan Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) and filed a complaint.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Many Gyms Mandate Napkin Use FOR HYGIENE!

The incident has raised eyebrows among residents, with many questioning how a dispute over a napkin -- usually meant to wipe sweat -- ended up spilling blood instead.

While gyms promote health and discipline, this case shows that sometimes, tempers get a tougher workout than muscles. Police have urged people to deal with patience rather than committing crime in such situations.