Nashik: Zilla Parishad Presents Budget With Focus On Education, Farmers, Welfare | Sourced

Nashik: The Nashik Zilla Parishad has presented its Revised Budget for 2025–26 and the Original Budget for 2026–27, with a strong focus on development and innovative welfare schemes. The budgets were presented by Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Maruti Mule before Chief Executive Officer and Administrator Omkar Pawar.

For 2025–26, the original budget of ₹60.83 crore has been revised to ₹75.98 crore, following an increase in anticipated receipts to ₹63.47 crore. The rise is mainly attributed to the recovery of ₹15 crore in pending stamp duty dues, allowing for higher expenditure provisions.

For 2026–27, the original budget is proposed at ₹59.14 crore. However, anticipated receipts are estimated at ₹35.50 crore. Despite a decline in interest income due to the VPDA system, expenditure has increased by factoring in unutilised funds from the previous year.

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Department-wise allocations include ₹8.71 crore for Education, ₹1.92 crore for Health, ₹5 crore for Water Supply and Sanitation, ₹4.47 crore for Social Welfare, ₹2.53 crore for the welfare of persons with disabilities, ₹2.45 crore for Women and Child Welfare, ₹3.50 crore for Agriculture, ₹3.68 crore for Animal Husbandry, ₹1.21 crore for Minor Irrigation, and ₹25.67 crore for other departments.

Several innovative schemes have been introduced under the cess fund. In the education sector, initiatives such as the ‘Excellence in Schools’ competition, academic improvement programmes, the ‘Super 25’ Sports Academy, and the ‘Super 100’ residential training scheme will be implemented.

Under Social Welfare, provisions include bicycles and hostel facilities for backwards-class students, financial assistance for transgender individuals and marginalised groups, and self-employment and technical training for persons with disabilities.

In agriculture and animal husbandry, measures such as drone-based crop spraying, agricultural fairs, subsidies for milking machines, and sterilisation of stray dogs have been planned. The Women and Child Welfare Department will roll out schemes, including incentives for girls’ education, vocational training, and uniform distribution for Anganwadi centres.

Additional initiatives like the ‘Navchetana Abhiyan’, assistance for families of martyred soldiers, and study centres for rural students aim to strengthen social and educational development across the district.

“This budget has been designed with a vision of inclusive development, prioritising education, health, women and child welfare, and agriculture. Our goal is to empower rural students, farmers, and marginalised communities while ensuring transparent and effective use of funds,” said Omkar Pawar, Chief Executive Officer and Administrator of Nashik Zilla Parishad.