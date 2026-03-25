7-Year Relationship Ends In FIR: Pune Man Held For Rape & Cheating After He Calls Off Wedding

7-Year Relationship Ends In FIR: Pune Man Held For Rape & Cheating After He Calls Of Wedding | Representative Image

Pune: A 29-year-old man has been arrested by Chaturshringi Police for allegedly establishing physical relations with a woman on the false promise of marriage and later fixing his wedding with another woman.

The accused has been identified as Prathmesh Sunil Deshmukh, a resident of Pimple Nilakh. A case of rape, cheating, and other charges has been registered against him.

According to police reports, the 28-year-old victim met the accused on social media in 2018. They later started meeting as they lived in the same city. During this time, the accused allegedly promised to marry her and established physical relations.

Police said the accused continued the relationship for years by promising marriage. In 2022, both families met and even held a traditional engagement ceremony. Later, the accused’s relative reportedly called off the marriage, citing plans for a grand wedding.

Despite this, the accused allegedly took the woman to a temple and married her. He continued physical relations while telling her they would live separately until the family agreed.

In 2025, after getting a job at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the accused again insisted on a grand wedding. The victim agreed. However, on 19th March, she found that his marriage had been fixed with another woman.

Following this, the victim approached the Chaturshringi Police Station and filed a complaint. Police arrested the accused soon after. Police Sub-Inspector Snehal Patil is investigating the case further.