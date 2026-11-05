Nashik: Woman Taken Away By Family After Marriage, Reunited With Husband Following MANS Intervention | AI

Nashik: A couple from Dindori who married by mutual consent following Vedic rituals allegedly faced police assault and harassment after the woman's family opposed their union. The woman, who was allegedly forcibly taken away by her relatives, was reunited with her husband following the intervention of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS) late Wednesday night.

The couple expressed gratitude to the organisation, describing the development as a victory of love over cruelty.

Family Opposed Marriage

According to the account, Santosh and Sangita (names changed), both residents of Dindori, had been in a relationship for four years. Santosh is a computer engineer, while Sangita holds a degree in pharmaceutical sciences.

Despite belonging to the same caste, their marriage was opposed by Sangita's family over notions of social hierarchy. The couple married voluntarily through Vedic rituals on Oct 31.

Subsequently, Sangita's relatives lodged a kidnapping complaint at Dindori Police Station. The couple voluntarily appeared before police and submitted documents establishing that their marriage had been solemnised legally.

However, allegedly under pressure from Sangita's relatives, a crowd and a local political figure, police sided with the family instead of protecting the couple's rights.

Santosh was allegedly abused, insulted and slapped by a police officer, while Sangita was allegedly assaulted by a woman police officer. Police also allegedly failed to record Sangita's complete statement regarding her willingness to live with Santosh and the threat to their lives from her relatives.

Couple Allegedly Attacked, Woman Taken Away

Santosh's father was also allegedly beaten by a mob on the police station premises, leaving him bleeding from the head. Another police officer allegedly assaulted Santosh again.

As the couple was returning home, they were allegedly attacked once more by a mob, and Sangita was forcibly taken away.

Santosh's request to register a complaint regarding the assault was reportedly rejected, with police instead holding him responsible.

Woman Allegedly Taken to Self-Styled Godman

In the early hours, Sangita's relatives allegedly took her to a self-styled godman in Shahapanchale village of Sinnar taluka.

The godman reportedly claimed that Santosh would die within two months if Sangita continued living with him.

She was allegedly made to drink consecrated ash mixed with water, asked to immerse a sacred thread and a supposedly enchanted lemon in a river, and subjected to an alleged occult ritual during which her clothes were torn.

Despite these acts, Sangita reportedly insisted on returning to Santosh.

MANS Intervention Reunites Couple

The following day, Santosh contacted Krishna Chandgude, State Executive Secretary of MANS's Eradication of Caste Panchayats campaign.

MANS activists accompanied Santosh and his relatives to Additional Commissioner of Police Vimala M, who reportedly reprimanded Dindori police and directed them to bring Sangita to the police station immediately and record her statement.

Accordingly, late Wednesday night, Sangita recorded her statement at Nashik Taluka Police Station, expressing her willingness to live with Santosh. She was subsequently reunited with him in the presence of MANS activists.

MANS representatives said they would pursue safe-home accommodation for the couple, a formal inquiry and appropriate action against the Dindori police officers allegedly responsible for harassment and assault, as well as action against the self-styled godman.

State Principal Sachin Dr TR Gorane, State Executive Secretary Krishna Chandgude, State Member Prahlad Misri, Ranjan Londhe and advocate Vidya Chandgude participated in the intervention.