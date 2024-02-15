 Nashik: Woman Robbed Of ₹4.75 Lakh Worth Of Valuables At Wedding Venue
Prashant NikaleUpdated: Thursday, February 15, 2024, 07:12 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Woman Robbed Of ₹4.75 Lakh Worth Of Valuables At Wedding Venue | Freepik

Thieves targeted a woman attending a wedding ceremony at Sanjeevani Lawns on Nandur-Jatra Link Road, making away with her purse containing valuables worth approximately ₹4.75 lakh, Adgaon police officials said on Thursday.

Hemant Kumar Shivajirao Jadhav, a resident of Chandshi, lodged a complaint following the incident. Jadhav and his spouse were attending the wedding ceremony on Monday night (February 12) when the theft occurred.

As per the complaint, Mrs Jadhav was engaged in conversation with other female relatives when the thieves seized the opportunity to snatch her purse, which was placed on a nearby chair. The stolen purse contained a substantial amount of cash along with gold rings, mobile phones, passports, and vital documents, collectively valued at around ₹4.75 lakh.

