Nashik: Woman Dies By Suicide With 3 Daughters By Jumping Into Well

A heartbreaking incident occurred in Mothe Sakode, Baglan taluka, Nashik district, where a woman, Sarla Tukaram Deshmukh (30), died by suicide by jumping into a well along with her three daughters, Sandhya Tukaram Deshmukh (7), Manashree Tukaram Deshmukh (6), and Vedashree Tukaram Deshmukh (1.6). The reason behind this tragic act remains unknown.

On July 4, Sarla's husband, Tukaram Vitthal Deshmukh, noticed that Sarla and their daughters had suddenly disappeared from home. He began searching for them, but they were nowhere to be found. The following morning, the body of a girl was discovered floating in a well.

Sakode Police Patil Nandan Deshmukh called Tukaram to the well. Upon arrival, Tukaram identified the body as his elder daughter, Sandhya. Other belongings, such as chappals, were also found nearby. Police Patil Nandan Deshmukh promptly informed the Satana police.

Recognising the severity of the situation, Malegaon Sub Divisional Police Officer Nitin Ganapure and Satana Police visited the site. The four bodies were retrieved and taken to Satana Rural Hospital for post-mortem examinations. Initially, a case of sudden death was registered with the Satana police.