Nashik: ‘Where Is the Project Report?’ Prithviraj Chavan Questions ₹35,000-Crore Kumbh Plan |

Nashik: In December 2014 itself, a proposal was made to form a government comprising the Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), similar to what later became the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). However, I rejected the proposal then and there, former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan revealed during a media interaction in Nashik on Thursday. “Our party would never have agreed to join hands with the Shiv Sena. Later, in 2019, I was the one who put forward the MVA proposal,” Chavan claimed.



Chavan also commented on speculation that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis may move to Delhi. “I do not know whether Devendra Fadnavis wants to go to Delhi or not. But if someone from Maharashtra moves to Delhi, it would be considered a promotion. However, we do not accept this promotion,” he said.



Chavan questioned the expenditure proposed for the Kumbh Mela and strongly criticised the state government over the issue. “Last year, the expenditure was around Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,500 crore. Now a budget of Rs 35,000 crore has been prepared. No government budget increases by one and a half times without justification. These are merely facilities; there is no proper project report. The load-bearing capacity has not been considered. Around 40 lakh people had come earlier, while the government is now saying that six crore people will attend. Will six crore people really come?” he questioned.



Criticising the planning for the Kumbh Mela, Chavan said, “If six crore people come, have adequate civic facilities been created for them? What will be the impact on the environment? No such assessment has been carried out. This is about spending money and issuing tenders. Some say Amit Shah is behind it, some say the Central Government is involved, while others say they have nothing to do with it. Although the Urban Development Department is involved, there appears to be no visible role of Eknath Shinde.”



“He is Behaving Like Nashik’s Chief Minister”

Chavan also criticised the newly appointed guardian minister. “The new guardian minister is behaving as if he has become the Chief Minister of Nashik. He has taken big bungalows, and that will involve expenditure. Kumbh is a sacred festival of the Hindu religion. But has anyone actually prepared a proper project report? They are saying six crore people will arrive. What if only 40 lakh people come? Money is being spent in the name of planning. Their only interest appears to be in civil contracts,” he alleged.



He also criticised the planning and execution of major infrastructure projects. “The Samruddhi Mahamarg has been completed, but several other facilities have not been provided. Was the highway meant for contractors or for the convenience of the people? I saw this while travelling yesterday—there are no adequate facilities or stopping points. The Shaktipeeth Expressway has been proposed with a budget of Rs 1 lakh crore, which could rise to Rs 1.5 lakh crore. A Rs 35,000 crore budget for the Kumbh Mela is shocking,” Chavan said.



“Is There a Project Report?”

“People of Nashik should be asked what actually needs to be done. Load-bearing capacity is extremely important. If 40 lakh people arrive in a single day and take a holy dip, can the infrastructure withstand that load? Will all the waste be dumped into the Godavari River? Has an environmental study been conducted?” Chavan questioned.



He said he would raise the issue with senior officials. “I will ask the Chief Secretary and the municipal commissioner whether there is a project report. I will call Vijay Wadettiwar and ask him to obtain the project report. There should be an open discussion on this issue. I will also ask the Congress committee to conduct an analysis. Experts from Mumbai, Delhi and Pune should be invited. A proper scientific study must be carried out,” Chavan said