Nashik: Mayor Himgauri Aher-Adke Announces 45 Members For Five NMC Committees; Check Full List

Nashik: Mayor Himgauri Aher-Adke announced the appointment of 45 members to five committees of the Nashik Municipal Corporation during the General Body meeting held on Thursday.
The names of members appointed to the Women and Child Welfare, City Improvement, Medical Assistance and Health, Legal, and Education committees were announced during the meeting. All the newly appointed committee members were felicitated on the occasion.
Committee-wise appointments are as follows:
Women and Child Welfare Committee:
Jyoti Jondhale
Indubai Sudam Nagare
Pramila Maind
Chitra Tandle
Bharti Dhivare
Swati Bhamre
Komal Mehroliya
Rupali Nikule
Seema Thakre
City Improvement Committee:
Rupali Nannaware
Usha Bendkoli
Shweta Bhandari
Jayant Jachak
Sandhya Kulkarni
Pravin Jadhav
Pramod Palave
Yogesh Bhor
Jagruti Gangurde
Medical Assistance and Health Committee:
Valu Kakad
Savita Kale
Rahul Shelar
Sadhana Matale
Satish Nikam
Poonam Mahale
Nitin Datir
Vaishali Dalvi
Dr. Hemlata Patil
Legal Committee:
Jui Shinde
Ankita Shinde
Vishwas Nagare
Rajendra Aher
Bhushan Rane
Kavita Naik
Asha Tadvi
Sanjeevani Handore
Mukesh Shahane
Education Committee:
Kailas Mudaliar
Nayana Jadhav
Kiran Rajwade
Seema Pawar
Chhaya Devang
Sonali Bhandure
Sachin Marathe
Sharad More
Sharad Fadol