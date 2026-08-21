Nashik: Mayor Himgauri Aher-Adke Announces 45 Members For Five NMC Committees; Check Full List | Sourced

Nashik: Mayor Himgauri Aher-Adke announced the appointment of 45 members to five committees of the Nashik Municipal Corporation during the General Body meeting held on Thursday.



The names of members appointed to the Women and Child Welfare, City Improvement, Medical Assistance and Health, Legal, and Education committees were announced during the meeting. All the newly appointed committee members were felicitated on the occasion.



Committee-wise appointments are as follows:



Women and Child Welfare Committee:

Jyoti Jondhale

Indubai Sudam Nagare

Pramila Maind

Chitra Tandle

Bharti Dhivare

Swati Bhamre

Komal Mehroliya

Rupali Nikule

Seema Thakre



City Improvement Committee:

Rupali Nannaware

Usha Bendkoli

Shweta Bhandari

Jayant Jachak

Sandhya Kulkarni

Pravin Jadhav

Pramod Palave

Yogesh Bhor

Jagruti Gangurde



Medical Assistance and Health Committee:

Valu Kakad

Savita Kale

Rahul Shelar

Sadhana Matale

Satish Nikam

Poonam Mahale

Nitin Datir

Vaishali Dalvi

Dr. Hemlata Patil



Legal Committee:

Jui Shinde

Ankita Shinde

Vishwas Nagare

Rajendra Aher

Bhushan Rane

Kavita Naik

Asha Tadvi

Sanjeevani Handore

Mukesh Shahane



Education Committee:

Kailas Mudaliar

Nayana Jadhav

Kiran Rajwade

Seema Pawar

Chhaya Devang

Sonali Bhandure

Sachin Marathe

Sharad More

Sharad Fadol