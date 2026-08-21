Nashik: Entrepreneurs Get Guidance On Expanding Exports To Belgium, European Markets |

Nashik: With the objective of providing Nashik-based industries access to international markets and giving further impetus to exports, a seminar was jointly organised by the Ambad Industries and Manufacturers Association (AIMA) and Flanders Investment & Trade, Belgium, at the AIMA Recreation Centre. Entrepreneurs were guided on various investment and export opportunities available in Belgium and Europe.



Present on the dais were Ranjan Apte and Eva Verstaeylen of Flanders Investment & Trade; AIMA President Rajendra Pansare; General Secretary Sanjay Mahajan; IPP Lalit Boob; Export Committee Chairman Ravindra Mahadevkar; Jagdish Patil; Dilip Wagh and others.



In his introductory remarks, AIMA President Rajendra Pansare said that Nashik offers significant opportunities for investment and exports across various sectors. The city also has the necessary infrastructure and government support. The seminar was organised with the objective of ensuring that AIMA members and entrepreneurs from Nashik benefit from these opportunities.

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AIMA Export Committee Chairman Ravindra Mahadevkar outlined the programme and briefed participants about various initiatives undertaken by AIMA. He also made a presentation on export opportunities in European markets, including Poland, and urged Nashik entrepreneurs to take advantage of the growing opportunities in international markets.



During the seminar, entrepreneurs interacted with Ranjan Apte and Eva Verstaeylen on export business, markets available for various industries, trade opportunities in Belgium and Europe, and challenges related to exports. They answered the participants’ questions and provided detailed information about business and investment opportunities available in Belgium and European markets.



The seminar included detailed discussions on Nashik’s industrial development, international trade, export growth and investment opportunities in Belgium and Europe. AIMA expressed confidence that the initiative would help local entrepreneurs gain access to international markets and expand their export businesses.



P. S. Jagtap, Sunil Halkatti, Vinod Kumbhar, Manish Rawal, Archana Navale, Amol Patkar, Dilip Chaudhary, Prathamesh Pardeshi, Guddu Pandit, Sachin Joshi, Shahan Bhate, Satish Navandar, Bhushan Bodhwad, Shreyas Karsne, Jagdish Kharmane, Sanjeet Bagul, Sunil Bagul, Swati Mahajan, Kritika Mahajan, Chinmayi Phadke, and several other entrepreneurs and AIMA members were present.