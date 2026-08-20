Nashik: Monsoon Test Launched To Assess River Rescue Preparedness For MahaSimhastha 2027 |

Nashik: Ahead of MahaSimhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, a Proof of Concept (PoC) for temporary water-based infrastructure has been initiated at Anandvalli Ghat to assess its suitability for emergency response and rescue operations during the mega event. The exercise is aimed at testing the safety, operational efficiency and utility of temporary infrastructure under actual monsoon river conditions.



The PoC, initiated on August 17, will remain operational for approximately 20 to 25 days. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is conducting a detailed assessment of river conditions, potential disaster risks and the infrastructure and facilities required to undertake effective rescue operations during emergencies. The monsoon exercise will help assess how temporary facilities perform under changing water levels and flow conditions.



The assessment focused on identifying potentially vulnerable stretches of the river, studying water flow and river conditions, and evaluating locations and access points that could be critical during rescue operations. The teams also examined the feasibility of temporary jetties and docking facilities, movement of rescue boats, safe boarding and disembarkation points, and access routes for emergency response teams.





NTKMA Commissioner Shekhar Singh visited Anandvalli Ghat on Wednesday morning to review the ongoing PoC. He assessed the arrangements required for responding to potential emergencies in the river, including flood-like situations, boat-related incidents and other contingencies that may arise during the Kumbh Mela.



A joint site assessment was undertaken on August 17 and 18 by teams from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), District Collector’s Office, Police Department, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), NTKMA, Water Resources Department (WRD) and Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC).



The exercise is also assessing requirements for water barricading, rescue boats, life jackets, life rings and other essential rescue equipment, including their availability, positioning and deployment requirements. The response time of rescue teams and the feasibility of carrying out rescue operations safely during an emergency are also being evaluated as part of the PoC.