Nashik: Chess Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi Conferred With Arjuna Award After Rising To India’s Top Chess Ranks |

Nashik: Nashik-born chess Grandmaster Vidit Santosh Gujrathi has been selected for the prestigious Arjuna Award for his outstanding contribution to sports. Two chess players from Maharashtra—Vidit Gujrathi and Grandmaster Divya Deshmukh—have been selected for the honour.



Vidit has been associated with chess since the age of six. In 2013, he became India’s 30th young Grandmaster, and after 13 years, he has now been honoured with the Arjuna Award. He won the runner-up title at the 2006 Asian Youth Chess Championship and earned the FIDE Master title. At the age of 14, Vidit won the World Youth Chess Championship, putting Nashik firmly on the global chess map. He was the first Indian to achieve this feat. He went on to earn the Grandmaster title in 2013 and, in 2017, crossed the 2,700 Elo rating mark, becoming India’s fourth Super Grandmaster.



The announcement of the Arjuna Award brought immense joy to Nashik’s sporting fraternity. Several well-wishers visited Vidit’s residence, congratulated his parents and extended their best wishes for his future journey.



‘Double dose of happiness’

Reacting to the announcement by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Vidit said he was delighted to receive the prestigious honour. Although his determination and hard work had helped him earn several accolades, he credited his parents for constantly inspiring and motivating him throughout his journey. “The happiness this award has brought to my parents and me is truly a double dose of happiness,” Vidit said.