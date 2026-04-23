Nashik: Weekly Water Cut Likely As Dam Levels Drop, NMC Plans ‘Dry Day’ To Stretch Supply Till August | Sourced

Nashik: Signs indicate that the city of Nashik may face the spectre of water scarcity in the near future. As rising summer temperatures lead to a depletion of water levels in local dams, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) is contemplating a plan to suspend the water supply for the entire city for one day each week. The Water Resources Department has issued strict directives to the Municipal Corporation to utilise water judiciously.

According to current statistics, the dams supplying water to Nashik hold a reserve sufficient to last only until August 10. However, to ensure that the city does not face a water crisis, particularly if the monsoon is delayed or to tide over the period until the end of August, the administration has already commenced planning efforts. The option of implementing water cuts is currently before the administration as a means to bridge the potential deficit projected through August 31.

The Water Resources Department has dispatched a letter to the Nashik Municipal Corporation, urging it to limit water consumption within the city and to manage the available reserves so they last until the end of August. The letter also includes a stern warning: if water is not utilised in a planned and disciplined manner, the residents of Nashik could be forced to confront a severe water crisis.

According to information received from the municipal administration, a proposal is currently under consideration to conserve water by completely shutting off the supply for one day every week. This measure would allow the stored water reserves to be utilised over a longer duration. An official announcement regarding this decision is expected shortly, and a schedule specifying which specific areas will experience the shutdown on which particular day may also be released.

Appeal to Nashik Residents

The municipal administration has issued an appeal to the citizens, urging them to strictly avoid the wastage of water in order to help avert the looming crisis of water cuts. Instructions have been issued to avoid leaving taps open and to refrain from using drinking water for washing vehicles or for gardening purposes.

To ensure that the 'water budget' for the period up to the end of August does not collapse, the residents of Nashik will now need to exercise restraint in their water usage.