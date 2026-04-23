Nashik: Doctors Allegedly Helped Ashok Kharat Carry Out Abortions; Sonography Centres Under Scanner | Sourced

Nashik: A shocking development has emerged in the case involving self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, with investigators finding that he allegedly took the help of certain doctors in the city to terminate pregnancies of women he had exploited. The revelations have created a stir, with sources indicating that some prominent doctors and operators of sonography centres were also in contact with Kharat.



Kharat reportedly lured several women into his trap through his so-called astrological claims, pretending to possess divine powers. Under the pretext of resolving personal and family issues, he allegedly subjected them to sexual exploitation. The case came to light after an incident involving the abortion of one of the victims.



According to the investigation, whenever a victim became pregnant, Kharat would provide abortion pills. These medicines were allegedly supplied by doctors linked to him. A doctor associated with the Nashik Municipal Corporation is also suspected to have played a role in facilitating these illegal acts.



Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing whether private sonography centres were used to examine victims and possibly destroy evidence.

As the probe intensifies, there is growing public curiosity about the identities of the doctors and sonography centre operators who may have aided Kharat. With the possibility of names being revealed during the investigation, unease has spread within the medical community.