Nashik TCS Case: SIT Teams Dispatched To Arrest Nida Khan; Search Intensifies In Mumbra And Pune

Nashik: SIT Teams Dispatched To Arrest Nida Khan; Search Intensifies In Mumbra and Pune | Sourced

Nashik: Nida Khan, one of the suspects in the TCS harassment case, remains at large; however, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has now tightened its dragnet significantly in its efforts to apprehend her. As per the sources, various SIT teams have been dispatched to Mumbai, Mumbra, and Pune regions in search of Nida Khan, and it is anticipated that she could be taken into custody at any moment.

Nine victimised women, all employees of a renowned multinational company in Nashik, demonstrated immense courage by stepping forward to lodge complaints with the police. Recognising the gravity of the matter, the Nashik Police established a dedicated Special Investigation Team (SIT). As of today, nine separate criminal cases have been officially registered in connection with this matter, and the police have so far arrested seven accused individuals. However, Nida Khan, who is believed to be the mastermind orchestrating this entire conspiracy, has yet to fall into police hands.

To evade arrest, Nida Khan has filed an application for anticipatory bail in the Nashik Sessions Court. This application is scheduled for a hearing on April 27. However, the police have geared up their efforts to locate and apprehend her before the scheduled hearing takes place. Police teams are currently conducting raids at various potential hideouts across Mumbai, Pune, and Mumbra. Relying on technical analysis and intelligence gathered from informants, the police are hot on her trail and are determined to take her into custody before the court hears her bail application.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has expanded the scope of its inquiry. Reports indicate that although Nida Khan is currently absconding, efforts to trace her location are underway. Other employees within the company are also being interrogated as the police work to determine whether anyone else is involved in this racket.

This ongoing action has caused a major stir within Nashik's corporate circles, and all eyes are now fixed on Nida Khan's arrest.