Outrage In Nashik Over TCS Row; ABVP Stages Protest, Seeks Thorough Probe | Sourced

Nashik: The Nashik city unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a strong protest today at the District Collector’s office against the alleged serious case involving women employees at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik. A large number of students and activists participated in the agitation.



During the protest, demonstrators raised slogans expressing anger over the alleged sexual harassment, mental harassment, and coercive practices faced by women employees. In a memorandum submitted to the administration, ABVP stated that the incident has sparked widespread public outrage and raised serious concerns about the safety of women in the corporate sector. They demanded immediate intervention by authorities to ensure justice.



Key Demands:

A thorough, impartial, and transparent investigation into the case

Immediate and strict action against those found guilty

Legal and psychological support for the affected women

Effective functioning of the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) within the company



Implementation of stringent safety guidelines for women employees

Preventive measures to avoid such incidents in the future

The protesters emphasised that women must feel safe in corporate workplaces, noting that such incidents adversely impact their professional lives.



Speaking on the occasion, ABVP West Maharashtra Co-Secretary Megha Shirgawe stated that if incidents such as deception, emotional exploitation, mental harassment, and alleged coercion for religious conversion are occurring in a reputed company in a city like Nashik, it is extremely serious. She added that building trust and then resorting to false identity, emotional manipulation, pressure, threats, and blackmail cannot be termed as love, but is a clear case of exploitation and betrayal. She further remarked that similar incidents, like the recently reported case from PVG College, highlight that this is not just a fight for one individual, but for the future of society.



Several office bearers and activists, including Venkatesh Avasarkar, Yogesh Mahajan, Sarthak Aadhav, Devendra Deshmukh, Mrunal Dev, Akshada Kalekar, Kshitija Burade, Pranjal Dhokne, Aditi Aadhav, Vijaya Narwade, and Shatakshi Nagare, were present during the protest.