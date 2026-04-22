Nashik: Hotelier Questioned For 6 Hours In Ashok Kharat Case; Financial Links Under Scanner | Sourced



Nashik: A significant development has emerged in the ongoing investigation into self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, who is currently in custody in connection with allegations of sexual exploitation and financial fraud. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has now widened its probe to include influential individuals allegedly linked to Kharat.



As part of this move, a prominent hotelier from Nashik, who operates a luxury hotel in the city centre and is believed to have political connections, was summoned for questioning on Tuesday. The interrogation reportedly lasted nearly six hours.



During the session, SIT officials focused on uncovering possible financial ties between Kharat and the businessman. Investigators raised detailed questions regarding suspected land deals, financial transactions involving large sums, and any direct or indirect economic interests shared between the two. Although the hotelier was allowed to leave after the questioning, sources suggest that crucial leads may have been uncovered, potentially intensifying the probe in the coming days.



Kharat’s Health Deteriorates During Interrogation

Meanwhile, during the ongoing interrogation, Ashok Kharat’s health reportedly deteriorated. He complained of nausea, vomiting, severe headache, and chest pain, prompting immediate medical attention. A cardiac ambulance was called, and as a precautionary measure, he was placed on oxygen support for some time.



A team of doctors conducted a preliminary examination, and his condition is currently being closely monitored. Notably, just two days earlier, Kharat’s legal counsel had approached the court seeking permission for a neurological evaluation, citing possible neurological issues and requesting consultation with a neurosurgeon. The sudden decline in his health has added another layer of concern to the case.



The SIT continues to investigate multiple angles, and further revelations are expected as the probe progresses.