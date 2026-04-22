Nashik TCS Harassment Scandal: 20+ Complaints Received; FIR Filing Remains Key Hurdle For Concrete Action | Representational Image

Nashik: The scandal involving harassment and the hurting of religious sentiments, which recently came to light at the renowned TCS Company in Nashik, has now reached a critical juncture. To date, the helpline established by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe this matter has received over 20 complaints. However, the police face a significant legal quandary, as complainants remain hesitant to formally step forward and file a First Information Report (FIR).

According to police sources, the complaints received via the helpline primarily allege workplace harassment and the hurting of religious sentiments through offensive remarks made against Hindu deities. However, for these complaints to acquire legal validity, the victims must physically come forward. It is understood that many victims are reluctant to step forward due to reasons such as social pressure, the potential adverse impact on their careers, and the fear of their identities being exposed.

In connection with this matter, a case has been registered against five individuals: Shahrukh Qureshi, Raza Memon, Asif Ansari, Tausif Attar, and Shafi Sheikh. The victim had initially approached the company's HR department for redressal; however, upon failing to receive a satisfactory response, she turned to the police.

The entire city has been shaken by the complaint filed by one female victim involved in this case. The woman who has been employed as an Associate since June 2025 has levelled serious allegations against five of her colleagues. According to the complaint:

Obscene Inquiries: The accused allegedly asked the victim extremely vulgar and obscene questions regarding her personal life, her living situation (specifically, not residing with her husband), and her honeymoon.

Sexual Harassment: The FIR states that one of the accused made offensive remarks regarding the victim's sexual relations, making the shameful assertion: "I can fulfil your physical needs." Inappropriate Touching: During training, one accused individual made inappropriate physical contact with the intent to molest, while a senior employee used obscene codewords to intimidate the victim.

Hurting Religious Sentiments: The accused individuals hurt the victim's religious sentiments by making offensive remarks regarding Hindu deities.

This incident has raised serious questions regarding women's safety within the corporate sector and the credibility of existing grievance redressal mechanisms. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is currently analysing all the complaints received. However, the police are finding it difficult to take concrete legal action until other victims formally file their own complaints. For the time being, despite the receipt of 20 complaints, the case remains in a 'stalemate' due to technical hurdles.