Nashik: TCS Faces POSH Compliance Questions; Single Committee For Pune & Nashik Offices Raises Concerns | Representational Image

Nashik: In a serious violation of workplace safety regulations under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, TCS company allegedly failed to establish separate Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs) for its Pune and Nashik offices, despite having the required number of female employees.



As per the rules, any office employing more than 10 women must have an independent POSH committee at each location. However, the management reportedly appointed a single committee for both Pune and Nashik, undermining the accessibility and effectiveness of the grievance redressal system.



The National Commission for Women has taken serious note of this lapse. It also observed that a committee member, Ashwini Chainani, now under suspicion, allegedly ignored complaints raised by victims. Sources indicate that she visited the Nashik office only once every two months, during which affected employees had verbally raised concerns that were reportedly dismissed.



The absence of a dedicated local committee is believed to have contributed to negligence in addressing complaints, a point now highlighted in both police investigations and the Commission’s findings.



Call for Special Investigation: Fundkar

In light of the broader allegations, including forced religious conversion in a multinational company in Nashik, Maharashtra, Labour Minister Akash Fundkar has ordered strict action in such cases.



Speaking at a meeting held at Mantralaya, he emphasised the need for:

- A thorough investigation into such incidents

- Formation of a special inquiry committee

- Regulation of HR practices, especially concerning forced resignations



He also noted recurring complaints from IT sector employees about coercion and unfair termination practices, stressing the need for stricter oversight.



This case underscores systemic gaps in workplace safety mechanisms and raises serious questions about compliance with mandatory laws meant to protect women employees.