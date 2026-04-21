Nashik: Ashok Kharat’s Associate Accused of Repeated Assault; Thane Civic Clerk Booked | X / VijayKumbhar62

Nashik: Another disturbing incident linked to self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, who is currently in jail for his alleged illegal activities, has come to light. A controversial official from Thane Municipal Corporation, identified as Mahesh Aher, who was allegedly under Kharat’s influence, has been accused of sexually assaulting a female employee.



According to reports, Aher allegedly lured the woman, who works as a clerk, into Kharat’s network. A case has been registered at Kasarvadavali Police Station in Thane.



As per the victim’s complaint, Aher took her to Kharat’s office at Canada Corner in Nashik. There, both Aher and Kharat allegedly performed occult rituals against her will. She was also forced to wear a gemstone called “Moti” (pearl), under the pretext of divine powers, creating psychological pressure.



The complaint further states that Aher later administered an intoxicating substance to her through a cold drink and forcibly established physical relations. The accused also allegedly recorded the act and threatened to circulate the video on social media. Using this as blackmail, the victim claims she was repeatedly assaulted.



With serious allegations of exploitation involving a self-proclaimed godman, the legal troubles of the accused are expected to intensify.