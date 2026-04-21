Nashik: Speeding Dumper Rams Two-Wheeler In Khutwadnagar, 23-Year-Old Woman Killed On The Spot; Crash Caught On CCTV | Sourced

Nashik: A 23-year-old woman died on the spot, and her friend sustained serious injuries after a speeding dumper collided with their two-wheeler on Saturday morning in the city's Khutwadnagar area. The incident occurred around 10:00 AM at the 'Madhur Sweets' square, near the CITU building.

Payal Gosavi (23) had set out on a two-wheeler with her friend to head to work. A stone-laden dumper, approaching from the direction of Shivshakti Square, arrived at high speed; disregarding vehicles approaching from the right at the intersection, it crashed directly into the two-wheeler. Payal Gosavi became trapped beneath the two-wheeler and died instantly. Her friend and the two-wheeler were thrown a distance away. Having sustained severe injuries, the friend has been admitted to a hospital.

The dumper driver crossed the intersection without controlling his speed. Following the collision, the dumper crashed into a tree located ahead. Locals apprehended the driver. Eyewitnesses stated that the driver was under the influence of alcohol. The Ambad police arrived at the scene immediately. A case has been registered at the Ambad Police Station, and the driver has been taken into custody.

Following the incident, irate citizens staged a protest by blocking the road. Residents complained that accidents are on the rise in the Khutwadnagar area due to the absence of speed breakers at several intersections. They demanded the immediate installation of speed breakers at the 'Madhur Sweets' square.

The deceased, Payal Gosavi, hailed from a middle-class family. Her father was employed at a company in the Ambad area. To help shoulder the family's financial responsibilities, she was working at a private office in the Mahatma Nagar area. Her death has come as a devastating blow to her family. She is survived by her parents and a younger brother.

In the Khutwadnagar locality, the absence of speed breakers on the roads, coupled with ongoing road development works elsewhere in the city, has led to an increase in the movement of dumpers and heavy vehicles. Residents report that this has resulted in a rise in accidents. The police have assured the public that they will step up patrolling in the accident-prone areas.

This incident has sparked outrage within the community. Residents are demanding that the administration implement immediate measures to prevent further accidents.