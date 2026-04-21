Nashik TCS Case: Objectionable WhatsApp Messages Retrieved, Office Internet Password Set Using Obscene Name | File Photo

Nashik: Shocking details continue to emerge in the alleged sexual harassment and forced religious conversion case at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik.

Team leaders Raza Menon and Asif Ansari are accused of repeatedly harassing Hindu women employees. The investigation is currently ongoing.

The SIT has seized mobile phones from the suspects, and disturbing revelations have surfaced from the data retrieved. It has been found that objectionable messages were regularly posted in WhatsApp groups, allegedly targeting and outraging the modesty of women employees. The group leader reportedly shared offensive messages daily, causing mental harassment to Hindu women in various ways.

In another shocking detail, the office internet password was allegedly set using obscene names or phrases intended to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindu employees. There is also suspicion that some data may have been deleted from the mobile phones of Shafi Shaikh and Raza Memon.

Meanwhile, a victim, in her statement to the investigating agency, described the nature of harassment she allegedly faced at the workplace. She said that she was repeatedly subjected to inappropriate behaviour, including unwelcome physical proximity and vulgar comments.

Recalling specific incidents, she stated that on Gudi Padwa, Menon allegedly pulled the edge of her saree and later stared at her with a “bad smile” when she turned. She further alleged that Ansari would deliberately sit next to her even when other seats were available, and would try to get physically close, touch her, and pass obscene remarks.

The victim also claimed that Menon used to call her “player” in the office and ask, “What’s going on, player?” while Asif allegedly made comments about her “zero figure” despite her objections. She further stated that they would question her faith, asking whether Mahadev is God and whether Ganesh is his son.