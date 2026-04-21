Nashik: Ashok Kharat’s Benami Properties Under Scanner, ED May Move To Attach Assets | Sourced



Nashik: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has begun preparing to provisionally attach the properties of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, tightening the legal noose around him. This move is likely to increase difficulties not only for Kharat but also for his family members.



Kharat, who is facing a series of serious allegations, including sexual exploitation of women, black magic practices, fraudulent activities, and money laundering, is suspected to have amassed benami (undisclosed) assets worth crores. With these findings emerging during the investigation, the ED has become more active, and sources indicate that Kharat may soon be taken into ED custody.



At present, more than fifteen cases have been registered against Kharat at various locations. His alleged benami properties, acquired through illegal means, have been widely discussed. Acting on these leads, the ED conducted a nearly 14-hour search at his bungalow in Nashik. During this operation, officials seized several important documents, including property papers and financial records linked to assets in Nashik, Mumbai, Shirdi, and Mirgaon. Investigators are now examining whether these financial transactions are interconnected. The ED had also carried out a detailed inspection of Kharat’s office in the Canada Corner area of Nashik.



A comprehensive report on Kharat’s total assets and properties is being prepared and will be submitted to the government. After the investigation is completed, the ED is expected to file a prosecution complaint in court. As per legal procedure, his properties could then be permanently confiscated.

Additionally, given the suspected money laundering angle, a separate investigation against Kharat has been initiated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).