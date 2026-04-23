Nashik: Kalpana Kharat’s Arrest Likely After Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail In Kharat Case | Sourced

Nashik: The legal troubles of Kalpana Kharat, wife of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, have intensified after her anticipatory bail application was rejected by the court in Rahata (Dist. Ahilyanagar). With this decision, her arrest now appears imminent.



Following the arrest of Ashok Kharat on March 17, Kalpana Kharat has been absconding since March 31. Police have been actively searching for her. An SIT team has questioned several of her close associates in Nashik and is also gathering information from current and former domestic workers employed at the Kharat residence. Investigators are trying to trace her contacts and possible hideouts.



The hearing on her anticipatory bail plea took place in the Rahata court, where arguments continued for nearly one hour and fifteen minutes. Advocate Prashant Giri represented Kalpana Kharat, while the prosecution and investigating officer strongly countered the defence arguments. After hearing both sides, the court rejected her plea.



With the court’s decision, pressure has increased on Kalpana Kharat, and locating her has now become a major challenge for the Shirdi police.