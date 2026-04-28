Nashik Water Crisis Deepens: 180 Settlements Rely On Tankers; City May Face Weekly Water Cuts | Sourced

Nashik: As April draws to a close, the scorching heat in Nashik district has intensified, worsening the water crisis. Nearly one lakh citizens living in 55 villages and 128 hamlets across the district are currently dependent on water tankers. At the same time, with water levels in Gangapur Dam, the main source of water supply to Nashik city, depleting rapidly, the Water Resources Department has proposed that the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) suspend water supply to the city for one day every week.

At present, water is being supplied to 180 settlements across the district through 61 water tankers. These tankers make a total of 128 trips daily to meet residents’ needs. The situation is particularly critical in Igatpuri taluka, where seven villages and 38 hamlets are dependent on tanker supply.

Talukas such as Yeola, Sinnar, Igatpuri, Malegaon and Peth are among the worst affected, with more than one lakh residents facing severe water scarcity.

The 26 major water projects in the district currently hold only 41.61 per cent of their total water stock. Rising temperatures have also led to a sharp increase in evaporation. In the past 10 days alone, the district’s total water reserves have declined by 3.42 per cent. With temperatures crossing 41 degrees Celsius, managing water resources has become a major challenge for the administration.

Although Gangapur Dam currently has 52 per cent water stock, officials estimate that this will last only until August 10. If the monsoon is delayed, the existing stock may have to sustain the city until August 31. In view of this, the Water Resources Department has written to the municipal corporation recommending a one-day-per-week water cut.

Officials said the increasing summer heat is accelerating evaporation from dams, and the situation is expected to become more critical in May.

The administration has appealed to citizens to use water judiciously. “As water stocks are limited, citizens are urged to use water with the utmost frugality. We request your cooperation by refraining from using drinking water for non-essential purposes,” officials said.

All eyes are now on the NMC as citizens await its decision on the Water Resources Department’s proposal.