Nashik: ‘Godman’ Kin Attempt To Bribe ANiS’s Krishna Chandgude; Complaint Filed At Indiranagar Police Station | Representative Image

Nashik: Relatives of a self-styled 'Godman' (Bhondu Baba) who is currently in the custody of the Lasalgaon police on charges of sexual exploitation have attempted to suppress the case by offering a bribe to Krishna Chandgude, the State Principal Secretary of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti (ANiS). In connection with this matter, Chandgude has filed a written complaint at the Indiranagar Police Station in Nashik and has demanded strict action against the culprits.

A criminal case was registered at the initiative of ANiS against Maheshgiri Kakade, a self-styled 'Godman' hailing from Dharangaon Khadak in the Niphad taluka. Subsequently, the police arrested him, and the court remanded him to five days of police custody. This action has led to the closure of the 'Godman's' Darbar (spiritual court/gathering place), leaving his relatives and supporters enraged.

According to the information received, an associate of the 'Godman' in question obtained Krishna Chandgude's mobile number with the assistance of a political activist. On Friday (the 24th) at 6:56 PM, this individual, called Chandgude, expressed a desire to meet him in person. However, Chandgude declined the request for a meeting and insisted on speaking over the phone instead.

During this conversation, the caller attempted to settle the matter by offering money. Chandgude sternly rebuked the proposal in the strongest terms and severely reprimanded the individual for attempting to lure him with a bribe. He immediately brought this matter to the attention of other activists from ANiS (Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti) as well as Senior Police Inspector Manohar Karande of the Indiranagar Police Station.

The police have taken cognisance of Chandgude's written complaint and have assured that legal action will be initiated in this matter. Meanwhile, it is reported that the Lasalgaon police have obtained some significant information during the interrogation of the fraudulent 'Baba' (godman) currently in their custody.