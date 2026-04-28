Nashik: RTO Collects ₹12 Crore In Fines, Over 43,000 Vehicles Booked In A Year

Mumbai Central RTO Earns ₹23.44 Lakh By Scrapping 20 Old Vehicles, Over Three Times Higher Than Initial Estimate Of ₹7 Lakh | FP Photo

Nashik: The Regional Transport Office (RTO), Nashik, has collected over ₹12 crore in fines over the past year as part of its drive against traffic rule violations.

According to Regional Transport Officer Pradeep Shinde, action was taken against 43,789 vehicles by the end of March 2025. A total fine of ₹12,01,70,663 was recovered during this period.

Officials said traffic violations remain a major reason behind road accidents. The enforcement drive was aimed at improving road discipline and ensuring safety.

During the enforcement drive, the highest number of cases were recorded for riding without helmets, with action taken against 10,963 motorists. The RTO also penalised 2,788 vehicles for overloading goods and 4,803 vehicles for not having valid fitness certificates.

Action was taken against 2,553 vehicles for missing safety features like reflective tape and proper lights. As many as 3,788 vehicles were found involved in illegal passenger transport.

The drive also targeted serious offences. A total of 138 motorists were caught driving under the influence of alcohol, while 97 underage students were found driving without a licence. Additionally, 202 vehicles were penalised for using high-intensity headlights.

Further violations included 390 cases related to Over Dimensional Cargo (ODC) transport and 887 vehicles found operating without speed governors.

The RTO has appealed to citizens to strictly follow traffic rules. Officials warned that strict action will continue under the Motor Vehicles Act against those violating norms.