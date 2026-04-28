Nashik: ACB Cracks Down In Igatpuri, Three Zilla Parishad Officials Caught Taking ₹6,000 Bribe | Representational Image

Nashik: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) carried out a major operation in Igatpuri taluka of Nashik district and caught three Zilla Parishad officials red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹6,000.

The accused include Satish Sahebrao Darade (42), Assistant Engineer (Class-1) from the Zilla Parishad Irrigation and Drainage sub-division in Igatpuri, Sagar Satish Rawale (35), Civil Engineering Assistant (Class-2), and Ravindra Ramnath Gaikwad (29), Junior Assistant.

According to officials, the bribe was demanded for clearing bills related to development work carried out by an educated, unemployed engineer. The complainant had completed two cement concrete road projects for Pimpalgaon Mor Gram Panchayat under the 14th Finance Commission scheme. The total value of the work was around ₹4.5 lakh.

It is alleged that the accused demanded a bribe at a rate of 2 per cent to approve the bills. The complainant approached the ACB, Nashik, and filed a complaint.

During verification on March 23, 2026, the accused initially demanded ₹9,000 but later agreed to accept ₹6,000 after negotiation.

Based on this, the ACB team laid a trap on April 27, 2026. During the operation, Assistant Engineer Darade asked the complainant to place the money in his office drawer. When he took the cash and passed it to Junior Assistant Gaikwad, the ACB team immediately caught them.

A case is being registered at Igatpuri Police Station under Sections 7 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Further investigation is underway.

The ACB has appealed to citizens to report any demand for bribes by public servants. People can contact the toll-free helpline number 1064 to lodge complaints.