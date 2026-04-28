Nashik: 33-Year-Old Booked For Sexual Assault On A Woman Via ‘Unigather’ Instagram Connection | Representative Image

Nashik: A shocking case of sexual assault has come to light in the city, where a man allegedly exploited an acquaintance formed through Instagram. The accused reportedly used a social meetup community called ‘Unigather’, which connects strangers for gatherings and trips to target the victim. A case has been registered against the suspect, identified as Siddharth Pawar (33), a resident of Indiranagar, Nashik.



According to available information, the victim, a resident of Borivali in Mumbai, had been following the ‘Unigather’ page on Instagram. During one of the group’s meetups, the accused obtained her phone number. Initially approaching her under the pretext of friendship, he gradually gained her trust and increased their interactions through multiple meetings.



Between April 5 and April 25, the accused allegedly administered an intoxicating substance to the victim and sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious. When she resisted, he reportedly assaulted and verbally abused her. He also allegedly threatened to kill her by running her over with a vehicle if she approached the police.



The victim later lodged a complaint at Dahisar Police Station in Mumbai. However, since the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Indiranagar Police Station in Nashik, the case has been transferred to Nashik Police as per legal procedure. Police are currently searching for the accused.