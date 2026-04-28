Nashik TCS Case: Cops Allege Nida Khan Taught Victim 'Haniya' To Wear Hijab, Observe Roza, Planned To Send Her To Malaysia | Sourced

Nashik: A new and significant detail has emerged in the alleged sexual harassment and religious conversion case linked to Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS) in Nashik. During a hearing at the Nashik Road court, it was revealed that the accused Nida Khan had allegedly planned to send the victim abroad to Malaysia.

According to the prosecution, certain documents related to the alleged conversion have links to Malegaon. The victim was reportedly given the name “Haniya” by Khan. It was further argued that, since she knew the victim was married, they had planned to send her to Malaysia.

Special Public Prosecutor Ajay Misar told the court that the victim was subjected to intense pressure to convert her religion. She was allegedly threatened with consequences and influenced through various means.

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The prosecution also stated that the victim was introduced to the accused and gradually influenced. Religious content related to conversion was shared on her mobile phone. She was made to observe religious practices such as Roza and was allegedly trained at the accused’s residence on how to wear a hijab.

It was further argued that certain links related to conversion documents in Malegaon may involve financial transactions. The prosecution submitted that forensic analysis of the accused's mobile phone could reveal further crucial evidence.

On the other hand, defence lawyer Rahul Kasliwal argued that instead of registering multiple FIRs for similar incidents within the same company, a single case could have been filed and investigated. He also questioned under which legal provisions the prosecution’s allegations fall, noting that Maharashtra does not have a specific anti-conversion law, nor do the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) or other statutes provide clear provisions for such charges.

The court has now scheduled the next hearing on Khan’s anticipatory bail plea for May 2.