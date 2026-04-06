Nashik Water Crisis: 48-Hour Cut Leaves Residents Struggling, Forced To Rely On Tankers | Representative Image

Nashik: A 48-hour suspension of water supply, implemented by the Nashik Municipal Corporation under the pretext of repairing the main pipeline, had created an artificial water scarcity across the entire city. With the water supply cut off for two consecutive days, Saturday (April 4) and Sunday (April 5), citizens, particularly women and working professionals, were forced to endure immense hardship. On Sunday, many residents had to wander from place to place in search of water. Many expressed the sentiment that their Sunday holiday had been completely wasted.

The Municipal Corporation had undertaken this work to repair a leak and install new connections in the main pipeline running between the Gangapur Dam and the ‘Bara Bangla’ area. However, this decision was taken abruptly during the peak of the summer season, causing significant inconvenience to the citizens. Although water was released on Friday (April 3), the water stored in most localities was exhausted by Saturday. By Sunday morning, with no water available even for drinking, citizens were compelled to rely on water tankers, large jars, and bottled water.

Around 2000 water tankers with a capacity of around 600 to 1,000 litres and around 8,000 to 9,000 water jars were distributed across the city. However, the demand was so high that there were significant delays in replenishing the tankers. Reports also emerged indicating that the prices of jarred water had surged by 20 to 30 rupees in certain areas. The situation was particularly dire in housing societies that did not have access to borewells.

With household chores coming to a complete standstill, women bore the brunt of the crisis. Many homemakers lamented, "We were already facing water shortages; now, with this two-day suspension, even cooking meals has become a struggle. We were left with no choice but to procure water from tankers." Criticism of Municipal Corporation's Planning

Citizens and corporators have levelled severe criticism against the Municipal Corporation's planning. It is alleged that the administration neglected the situation; had the storage tanks been filled to capacity on Friday night, the water supply would have sufficed for two days. Throughout the day, many corporators received a constant stream of complaints regarding water supply issues on their mobile phones.

The Municipal Corporation had appealed to citizens to use water judiciously and announced that the water supply would be restored on Monday. As per the NMC’s announcement, the supply was restored on Monday morning at reduced pressure. The administration maintains that this temporary suspension of the water supply was necessitated by ongoing works related to preparations for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

The residents of Nashik had to endure immense hardship over these two days. Citizens are now demanding that the Municipal Corporation undertake better planning for such works in the future.