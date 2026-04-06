Nashik Shock: 24-Year-Old US-Returned Student Killed In High-Speed Accident Near Gangapur Dam | Representational Image

Nashik: A tragic incident in the city has left everyone in grief after a 24-year-old student, who had recently returned from the United States after completing his higher education, lost his life in a road accident.



The deceased has been identified as Shantanu Jayant Burhade (24), resident of Deepjyoti, Dhanraj Nagar, Jail Road. He died on the spot after losing control of the car he was driving.



According to the information received, Shantanu had recently returned from the United States after completing his higher studies. On Saturday afternoon, he had gone for a drive with two friends to the Gangapur Dam area to enjoy the natural surroundings.



While returning to Nashik from the Girnare side at around 8:30 pm, near the Godavari bridge, adjacent to the ‘Gammat Jammat’ hotel, Shantanu lost control of the vehicle. Due to the high speed, the car overturned multiple times on the road before crashing violently into a tree by the roadside.



The accident was so severe that the car was completely mangled. Shantanu suffered a serious head injury, leading to heavy blood loss, and was declared dead at the scene.



His two friends also sustained serious injuries, and their condition is said to be critical, according to sources.



Shantanu’s father is employed at the India Security Press, and Shantanu was the only son in the family. His untimely death has cast a pall of sorrow across the locality.