Nashik: Eight Victims Traced In Erande’s Recovered Data; More FIRs Expected

Nashik: Eight Victims Traced In Erande’s Data; More FIRs Expected | Sourced



Nashik: Police have so far seized four mobile phones from the main accused, Ravindra Erande, a self-proclaimed media person accused of sexually exploiting women on the pretext of providing employment. In this case, which has created major unrest in the Satpur area, the work of recovering data from the seized mobile phones is being carried out on a war footing. Significantly, during the investigation, the identities of eight victim women have been established so far. This has increased the possibility of more criminal cases being registered against the accused.



Ravindra Erande had himself lodged a complaint at Satpur Police Station, alleging that four persons were demanding ₹12 lakh from him and threatening to make obscene videos viral. Although the police arrested the four accused in the extortion case, shocking evidence came to light during the investigation. As many as 87 obscene videos were found on Erande’s tablet, exposing the true face of the complainant himself, after which the police arrested him.



The accused had allegedly sexually exploited needy women by luring them with promises of jobs and taking them to hotels in Nashik as well as Igatpuri. So far, eight victims have been identified in the investigation, including an Anganwadi worker, an ASHA worker, and women employed in private companies.



Even as the case involving fraudulent godman Ashok Kharat remains fresh in Nashik, the revelations about NGO operator and media person Ravindra Erande have caused massive outrage. Police are also investigating whether the videos made with women were used only for blackmail or whether they were being sold as “blue films” (pornographic content). Cases have been registered against the accused under charges of rape and the Atrocities Act.