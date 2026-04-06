Pune: 17-Year-Old Girl Jumps To Death From 16-Storey Building After Alleged Harassment By Neighbour | Representational Image | File

Pune: A shocking incident of suicide has come to light from the Baner area, where a 17-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide after facing mental harassment from a man. The Baner Police have registered a case against the accused and arrested him.

The deceased has been identified as Sakshi Shivaji Awate (17), a resident of Balewadi. A complaint in the matter was lodged by her brother, Deepak Shivaji Awate (20).

Based on the complaint, the police have booked Gorakh Sugreev Gore (21), who also resides in Balewadi and is originally from Jalna district.

According to police officials, the accused was known to the victim and lived in the same locality. He had allegedly been harassing the girl over her interactions with a neighbour living nearby. On the day of the incident, he reportedly questioned her about why she spoke to the neighbour and continued to trouble her repeatedly. He also allegedly threatened to make her photos viral on social media in an attempt to defame her.

Senior Police Inspector Chandrashekhar Sawant of Baner Police Station, speaking to Free Press Journal, said that on the morning of April 4, 2026, at around 11:30 am, the accused again confronted the girl at a residential society in Balewadi. During this confrontation, he allegedly mentally harassed her and issued threats to defame her.

Unable to bear the continued harassment, the minor girl allegedly jumped from a building, which led to her death.

Police have arrested the accused and registered a case against him. Further investigation is currently underway, and officials have stated that appropriate action will be taken based on the findings.