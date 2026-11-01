Nashik: Voter Rights Campaign Seeks Probe Into Missing Names From Draft Electoral Rolls | AI

Nashik: The Voter Rights and Democracy Protection Campaign, organised by the Bharatiya Hitrakshak Sabha, was held at Pavan Nagar in CIDCO on Saturday evening, Oct 31.

The campaign aimed to raise awareness about the protection of voters' rights and the importance of transparency in the electoral process.

The Bharatiya Hitrakshak Sabha launched the initiative to highlight the importance of safeguarding every eligible citizen's right to vote, maintaining transparency in elections and strengthening public trust in the electoral system.

Organisation Demands Paper Ballots

Among the key demands raised during the campaign were the use of paper ballots instead of electronic voting machines (EVMs), greater transparency in the electoral process and protection of voters' democratic rights.

The organisation also demanded a thorough investigation into allegations that a large number of names had been omitted from the draft electoral roll during the Special Summary Revision (SSR) process.

It urged the authorities to rectify any irregularities in the process and ensure that all eligible voters are included in the electoral roll.

One Lakh Signatures to Be Collected

To mobilise public support for its demands, the Bharatiya Hitrakshak Sabha has decided to collect signatures from one lakh citizens and submit a memorandum to the President of India.

The organisation urged citizens to participate in the campaign and support its efforts to protect voters' rights.

Members Attend Campaign

Those present included Captain Kunal Gaikwad, group leader, Krishna Shinde, Mukund Dixit, Sanjay Gaikwad, Sharad Gore, Ashwini Bansode, Vilas Salunkhe, Bharat Surve, Mamata Nikam, Sunil Nikam, Aryan Shinde and Yash Surve.