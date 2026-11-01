Nashik: Corporators Snubbed At Simhastha Flag-Hoisting, Mayor Kept Away From Dwajstambh | Sourced

Nashik: Following allegations that elected representatives were not taken into confidence during preparations for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, fresh controversy has emerged over the treatment of the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and municipal corporators during the flag-hoisting ceremony.

At the historic event, held in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu, Mayor Himgauri Aher-Adke was reportedly kept at a distance from the flagpole.

The Simhastha Kumbh Parva commenced with the flag-hoisting ceremony on Saturday, Oct 31. Ministers, Members of Parliament (MPs), Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and municipal corporators were among the 1,500 dignitaries invited to the event.

Corporators Complain of Poor Seating Arrangements

Seating arrangements for 120 municipal corporators were made between Ramkund and Gandhi Talav. However, a temple in front of the designated area obstructed their view of the flag-hoisting ceremony.

Some sadhus occupied seats reserved for the corporators, leaving several elected representatives without places to sit.

Angered by the arrangements, the corporators left their designated seating area.

Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri attempted to pacify them, but their resentment persisted.

The corporators sought permission to enter the enclosure reserved for dignitaries, but police denied their request, citing security concerns.

They were eventually allowed into the Gandhi Jyot area. However, there were not enough chairs, forcing some corporators to watch the ceremony while standing.

Mayor Not Allowed Near Flagpole

Mayor Himgauri Aher-Adke attended the event and welcomed ministers and other dignitaries.

However, during the flag-hoisting ceremony, she was not allowed to stand alongside the President near the flagpole.

The President, Deputy Chief Minister and ministers were given priority near the flagpole. The Mayor's exclusion from the area has raised questions about the arrangements made for elected representatives.

Allegations of Preferential Treatment

Allegations of preferential treatment have also emerged after some municipal corporators were reportedly seated in the front row of the enclosure reserved for dignitaries.

Corporators complained that elected representatives were not accorded due respect during an important event marking the commencement of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

The issue is expected to be raised at the General Body meeting, where corporators may seek an explanation from the administration and the Kumbh Mela Authority.

Argument Over Entry to VIP Enclosure

Senior corporator Gurmeet Bagga attempted to enter the enclosure reserved for dignitaries in front of Ramkund.

Police stopped him, stating that entry was restricted, leading to an argument between Bagga and the personnel on duty.

He was eventually allowed entry following the intervention of Girish Mahajan, the minister in charge of the Kumbh Mela.

Deputy Mayor Vilas Shinde also reportedly held discussions with security personnel regarding his presence near the flagpole.