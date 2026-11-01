Nashik: VIP Security Restrictions At Ramkund During Simhastha Flag-Hoisting Spark Public Anger | Sourced

Nashik: Strict security restrictions imposed around Ramkund for visiting dignitaries during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela flag-hoisting ceremony have sparked discontent among local residents. Restrictions on public access to the main event venue and the Ramkund precinct, imposed on security grounds, have triggered angry reactions on social media.

Residents faced considerable inconvenience due to the tight security arrangements during the flag-hoisting ceremonies in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar. Road closures and extensive barricading prompted critical posts, memes and sarcastic reactions on Facebook, X and WhatsApp groups.

Social media users questioned the arrangements through posts such as "Does this Kumbh Mela belong to Nashik, or to outsiders?" and "Nashik residents have been made to feel like strangers in their own city."

While some users argued that restricting public access to Ramkund was necessary for security, others questioned the decision to keep local residents away from the religious site.

"Barring residents from our own sacred Ramkund is an infringement on the rights of the local people," read another reaction shared on social media.

Residents Concerned About Restrictions During Main Kumbh Events

The security arrangements during the flag-hoisting ceremonies have also raised concerns among residents about access to Ramkund during the main Simhastha Kumbh Mela events.

Given the narrow streets around Ramkund and the Goda Ghat area, residents have questioned whether similar restrictions will prevent them from accessing the ghats during the main religious gatherings.

Social media users have urged the administration to avoid excessive security measures and consult local residents while planning arrangements for the upcoming Simhastha events.

The narrow roads and the possibility of large crowds around Ramkund make precautionary security measures necessary. However, concerns have been raised that restrictions imposed without adequate coordination and communication could lead to further public resentment.