Nashik Viral Video: Man Thrashed By Police For Entering Flooded Godavari River | Video Screengrab

A video showing police personnel in Nashik beating a man after he entered the flooded Godavari River has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the man is seen casually walking through the swollen river despite the strong current.

As he reaches the riverbank, police personnel pull him to safety and thrash him for risking his life by entering the floodwaters.

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Earlier, a cloudburst warning had been issued for the Nashik and Trimbakeshwar, placing the district on high alert. However, residents of Nashik have received significant relief. The cloudburst system, which was moving along the Trimbakeshwar-Nashik route, has shifted southward and veered towards the Akole region in the Ahilyanagar district.

The Meteorological Department had predicted a potential cloudburst anywhere in Nashik district up to 10am on Tuesday. However, as the system has now moved towards the Akole area, the immediate threat to Nashik city and the district has been averted. Nevertheless, heavy rainfall continues in the Nashik Ghat areas.

The district administration and the Disaster Management Department have urged citizens to remain vigilant. People have been advised to avoid visiting riverbanks, hilly areas, and tourist spots while the rain persists in the Ghat regions.

The administration has clarified that although rainfall remains intense across Nashik district, there is no emergency in the city or the district.